GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:fatal shooting, Jessica Tolentino-Arciga, Joseph Fernandez, kidnapping, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, Terrell Thomas Jones
Photos courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have arrested two suspects on murder and kidnapping charges in a fatal shooting and abduction on the city’s west side.

Police say 27-year-old Joseph Fernandez and 26-year-old Jessica Tolentino-Arciga were booked into the Clark County Jail on Wednesday.

Homicide detectives say Fernandez was armed with a handgun Wednesday when he broke into the residence of his ex-girlfriend, Mandy Hernandez.

He allegedly forced her into a grey BMW sedan and took off after shooting her friend, Terrell Thomas Jones, who later died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Fernandez drove Hernandez to an apartment where he met up with Tolentino-Arciga.

Hernandez was able to escape and walked to a store on Tropicana Avenue where she called 911.

Police arrested Fernandez later in the BMW and took Tolentino-Arciga into custody at the apartment where Hernandez had been held.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen