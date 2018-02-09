LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have arrested two suspects on murder and kidnapping charges in a fatal shooting and abduction on the city’s west side.
Police say 27-year-old Joseph Fernandez and 26-year-old Jessica Tolentino-Arciga were booked into the Clark County Jail on Wednesday.
Homicide detectives say Fernandez was armed with a handgun Wednesday when he broke into the residence of his ex-girlfriend, Mandy Hernandez.
He allegedly forced her into a grey BMW sedan and took off after shooting her friend, Terrell Thomas Jones, who later died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say Fernandez drove Hernandez to an apartment where he met up with Tolentino-Arciga.
Hernandez was able to escape and walked to a store on Tropicana Avenue where she called 911.
Police arrested Fernandez later in the BMW and took Tolentino-Arciga into custody at the apartment where Hernandez had been held.