PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been given more time to get rid of guns and ammunition in his possession.
As part of his release from custody, Douglas Haig was ordered by a judge to remove all firearms and ammunition from his possession by late Wednesday afternoon.
Magistrate Judge Michelle Burns moved the deadline to late Friday afternoon after Haig’s lawyer said his client needed more time to find someone with the proper credentials to take the items.
A criminal complaint against Haig says two unfired armor-piercing bullets found inside the Las Vegas hotel room where Stephen Paddock launched the Oct. 1 attack had Haig’s fingerprints.
Authorities say Paddock killed 58 people in the attack.