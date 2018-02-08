(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The most in-depth drowsy driving research ever don in the United States found that the percentage of crashes involving drowsiness is nearly eight times higher than federal estimates, according to the AAA (Triple-A) Foundation for Traffic Safety.

the new research provides and unprecedented analysis of in-car dash cam video from more than 700 crashes, confirming that the danger of drowsy driving soars above official estimates. The difficulty in detecting drowsiness following a crash makes drowsy driving one of the most under reported traffic safety issues, according to AAA.

“Drowsy driving is a bigger traffic safety issue than federal estimates show,” said Dr. David Yang, Executive Director for the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. “Drivers who don’t get enough sleep are putting everyone on the road at risk. By conducting an in-depth analysis using video of everyday drivers, we can now better assess if a driver was fatigued in the moments leading up to a crash,” said Yang.

In the study, researches examined video of drivers’ faces in the three minutes leading up to a crash. Using a scientific measure linking the percentage of time a person’s eyes are closed to their level of drowsiness, the researchers determined that 9.5 percent of all crashes and 10.8 percent of crashes resulting in significant property damage involved drowsiness. Federal estimates indicate drowsiness is a factor in only one to two percent of crashes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that 35 percent of U.S. drivers sleep less than the recommended minimum of seven hours daily. In a recent related AAA Foundation survey, 29 percent of drivers admitted to driving when they wer so tired they had a hard time keeping their eyes open at some point in the past month.

“As many Americans struggle to balance their busy schedules, missing a few hours of sleep each day can seem harmless,” said Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA of Nevada. “But missing just two to three hours of sleep can more than quadruple your risk for a crash, which is the equivalent of driving drunk,” Blasky said.

Knowing the warning signs of drowsiness can help drivers avoid dozing off behind the wheel. The most common symptoms include:

*Having trouble keeping your eyes open

*Drifting from your lane

*Not remembering the last few miles driven

Short term tactics like drinking coffee, singing, rolling down the windows will not work, the only antidote for drowsiness is sleep. AAA recommends that drivers:

*Travel at times of the day when they are normally awake

*Avoid heavy foods

*Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment

For longer trips, drivers should:

*Schedule a break every two hours or every 100 miles

*Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving

*Do no underestimate the power of a quick nap. Pulling into a rest stop and taking a quick catnap, at least 20 minutes and no more than 30 minutes of sleep, can help to keep you alert on the road.

To help drivers determine if their medications may cause drowsiness, AAA and the AAA Foundation developed Roadwise Rx, a free and confidential online tool that generates personalized feedback about how the interactions between prescription, over-the-counter medicines and herbal supplements can affect safety behind the wheel.

The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s report, Prevalence of Drowsy Driving Crashes: Estimates from a Large-Scale Naturalistic Driving Study, is based on the analysis of in-car video footage of crashes that happened during the Second Strategic Highway Research Program’s Naturalistic Driving Study (SHRP 2 NDS). The federally funded study recruited 3,593 drivers from six study sites across the United States. The drivers were monitored continually using in-car video and other data collection equipment while driving their personal cars for a period of several months.