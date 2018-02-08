LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Detectives hope surveillance video of a red car will help lead to the capture of a man who allegedly tried to kidnap two young girls earlier this week, according to authorities.

The confrontation happened near the 2700 block of Marlin Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

According to witnesses, the suspect was seen trying to pull a 6-year-old girl into a car against her will. Neighbors confronted the man, who led go of the child and fled the area.

About 10 minutes later, officers were called to the 3700 block of East Bonanza Road, where a witness said a man approached a 7-year-old girl playing in a playground and attempted to take her with him. After being confronted by a family members, the man released the child and ran from the area before officers could arrive.

The suspect in both cases is described as a white or Hispanic man between 18 and 20 years old with a medium build and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. The suspect was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, gray sweat pants, and grey Nike shoes.

The man’s vehicle was described a red four-door sedan with silver trim around the windows.

Anyone with any information about either incident was asked to call the LVMPD Northeast Area Command Patrol Investigation Section at 702-828-3755, or by email at NEACCOP@lvmpd.com.