GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:99th Air Base Wing, Colonel Paul Murray, Colorado, Colorado Springs, McDermott MPE, Sports, U.S. Air Force Warrior Games Team, U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, United States Air Force Trials, UNLV

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV (KXNT) – The U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, in coordination with Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, will host the United States Air Force Trials February 23-March 1, 2018.

The Air Force Trials are an adaptive and rehabilitative sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans. More than 100 wounded, ill or injured Air Force service men and women from around the globe will compete for a spot on the U.S. Air Force Warrior Games Team which will represent the Air Force at the 2018 Warrior Games held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. June 2-9. Athletes from the U.S. Army, Great Britain and Australia will also compete, rounding out the Joint Service, International event.

The sporting events at the trials include wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, air pistol and rifle shooting, archery, and cycling.

The opening ceremony will be held at Nellis AFB fitness center February 23 at 8 a.m.

Spectators are welcome to attend the swimming competition held at University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) at the McDermott MPE building pool located at 901 E. Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas, February 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For events on Nellis AFB, guest must be a Department of Defense ID card holder to access the installation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen