NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV (KXNT) – The U.S. Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, in coordination with Col. Paul Murray, 99th Air Base Wing commander, will host the United States Air Force Trials February 23-March 1, 2018.
The Air Force Trials are an adaptive and rehabilitative sports event designed to promote the mental and physical well-being of seriously wounded, ill and injured military members and veterans. More than 100 wounded, ill or injured Air Force service men and women from around the globe will compete for a spot on the U.S. Air Force Warrior Games Team which will represent the Air Force at the 2018 Warrior Games held at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. June 2-9. Athletes from the U.S. Army, Great Britain and Australia will also compete, rounding out the Joint Service, International event.
The sporting events at the trials include wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, air pistol and rifle shooting, archery, and cycling.
The opening ceremony will be held at Nellis AFB fitness center February 23 at 8 a.m.
Spectators are welcome to attend the swimming competition held at University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) at the McDermott MPE building pool located at 901 E. Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas, February 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
For events on Nellis AFB, guest must be a Department of Defense ID card holder to access the installation.