LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators were searching for any leads in a shooting that left two men dead and a third wounded in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Officers arrived at the scene near the area of Center Street and May Avenue to find the three victims suffering gunshot wounds just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The third was taken to University Medical Center with what were believed to be non-life-threatening wounds. The names of the victims were not immediately released pending family notification.

Investigators determined an unidentified vehicle was seen speeding away from the area after gunshots were heard.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

