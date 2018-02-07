Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders is helped off the field after injuring his right leg during their NFL game against the Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Raiders are coming to Henderson!

On Tuesday night, the Henderson City Council unanimously approved the sale of 55 acres of land near the Henderson Executive Airport for $6.05 million to the Raider’s organization. The parcel will house the organization’s football practice facility and corporate headquarters.

“The Raiders would like to thank Mayor Debra March, the Henderson City Council, City Manager Bob Murnane and City Attorney Josh Reid for welcoming the Silver and Black to this wonderful community,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “This is the first step in creating a state-of-the-art permanent headquarters and practice facility in Henderson. We believe that it will continue to establish the organization as a strong business and community partner in Southern Nevada,” Badain said.

“This is a huge win for our community and we are so excited that the Raiders’ new home will be in Henderson,” said Mayor March. “This is a partnership that’s going to contribute to Henderson’s recognition as a premier community with some of the best lifestyle and business offerings in the nation and will give a big boost to our city’s economic development efforts,” Mayor March added.

The project is expected to bring about 250 full-time jobs for non-players to Henderson and lead to an investment of $75 million in the 55-acre parcel. It will enhance the city’s tax base, encourage additional high-quality development in West Henderson near the airport and attract additional tourists to this community.

“We are extremely excited by the possibilities and potential that this project presents,’ Assistant City Manager Greg Blackburn said. “When you invest in an endeavor like this that’s going to bring jobs into the community and create new business opportunities, it’s like scoring a winning touchdown,” Blackburn said.

“This is a game changer for our community,” said Economic Development and Tourism Director Barbra Coffee. “Henderson has already seen exponential growth among industries such as tech and health care and this deal signals our further expansion as a choice corporate relocation destination with an outstanding quality of life,” Coffee continued.

During a 30-year period, the Raiders facility could generate nearly $14 million in property taxes to be invested in public safety, infrastructure, education and other Henderson priorities. The new facility will also give the city an advantage for future economic opportunities.

With the binding purchase and sale agreement now finalized, a ground breaking for the facility is being considered for April or May of 2018.