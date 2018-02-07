LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Wednesday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt announced that 36 year old Richard James Mapp, of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to one count of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, a category “B” felony, and one count of pandering, a category “C” felony. The alleged crimes were committed between September and November 2017. Mapp played football as a receiver for University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) in the early 2000’s.

According to the criminal information, Mapp abused a minor by inducing her to engage in prostitution. As a result of this sexual exploitation, the child endured physical and mental suffering.

“My office has made it a priority to protect the most vulnerable in our communities, and Wednesday’s guilty plea is another example of these efforts,” said Laxalt. “I’m proud of the investigators and prosecutors in my office for working with the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force to advance their mission and protect victims of crime,” Laxalt added.

Child abuse, neglect or endangerment is punishable by one to six year in prison. Pandering is punishable by one to five years in prison. As a result of the child abuse, neglect or endangerment charge, Mapp will be reqjuired to register as a sex offender. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 14th in Clark County District Court Department 12.

To report instances of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The National Human Trafficking Resource Center is a national, toll-free hotline available to answer calls from anywhere in the country 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Individuals may also call the U.S. Department of Justice Hotline at 1-888-428-7581 or call the local authorities. For more information on human trafficking, the warning signs, and how you can help fight this epidemic, visit the Office of the Nevada Attorney General’s website.

The investigation of this case was a joint effort by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General and the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force’s Vice and Sex Trafficking Section. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Unit is prosecuting this case.