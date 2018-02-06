LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas authorities were hoping video surveillance footage will help lead to the capture of an apparent spree killer who targeted homeless victims following four linked shootings last week that left two men dead and two others injured, according to investigators.

The first shooting happened outside the Green Valley Grocery in Logandale just after midnight Jan. 29, according to Las Vegas Metro Police Capt. Robert Plummer. Plummer told reporters Tuesday that an employee of the small store was outside near the business’ car wash when he was approached by a man in an SUV who asked for directions to a grocery store. When the victim told the man the town’s only grocery store was closed, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the employee, hitting him once in the arm before fleeing the scene.

The employee was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

But less than three hours later, officers found the body of Brian Wayne Clegg around 3 a.m. outside the Rancho Discount Mall swap meet on the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue in Las Vegas. Investigators determined Clegg, 51, was homeless and asleep when the suspect walked up and shot him.

Just after 7 a.m., investigators learned another homeless man had been transported to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head. The man suffered the injury near Veterans Memorial Drive and East Washington Avenue, but though he survived, was not able to tell detectives anything about the gunman.

The crime spree continued Friday when officers found the body of a 64-year-old homeless man shot twice in the head under the bridge near 14th Street and U.S. 95 around 10 a.m.

Forensics linked all four shootings to the same gun, Plummer said.

The suspect is only described as a white or Hispanic man who is approximately 6 feet tall.

He was seen driving a 2016 to 2018 silver, grey or light blue Hyundai Tuscon Sport Limited SUV. LVMPD investigators released video surveillance of the suspect and the vehicle in hopes of generating leads in the case.

Anyone with information about the suspect, the vehicle or any of the shootings was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.