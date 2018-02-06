LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The father of a 10-week-old baby faces murder charges after allegedly smothering the infant to death when the girl wouldn’t stop crying, Las Vegas Metro Police investigators said.
Cash Ballew was arrested Monday, just hours after the unconscious baby was transported to Sunrise Hospital around 5 a.m., according to investigators.
The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital, where medical personnel reported the child’s death to authorities as suspicious.
Ballew left the hospital before detectives arrived. However, he turned himself in to investigators later that day. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on one count of murder.
Investigators determined Ballew became upset and smothered the girl because she wouldn’t stop crying.