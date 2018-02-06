GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:baby killed, Cash Bellew, father smothered baby, infant death, Las Vegas news, LVMPD
Photo courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The father of a 10-week-old baby faces murder charges after allegedly smothering the infant to death when the girl wouldn’t stop crying, Las Vegas Metro Police investigators said.

Cash Ballew was arrested Monday, just hours after the unconscious baby was transported to Sunrise Hospital around 5 a.m., according to investigators.

The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital, where medical personnel reported the child’s death to authorities as suspicious.

Ballew left the hospital before detectives arrived. However, he turned himself in to investigators later that day. He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked on one count of murder.

Investigators determined Ballew became upset and smothered the girl because she wouldn’t stop crying.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen