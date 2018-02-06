LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Municipal Court Judge Cedric Kerns will celebrate the graduation of five Youth Offender Court participants on Thursday, February 15, at 3 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, located at 495 S. Main Street.
Las Vegas Municipal Court’s Youth Offender Court (Y.O. Court) is a specialized program that was created by Judge Kerns and focuses on offenders between the ages of 18-24-years old and their families. These young people and their families find their way into the court system while suffering with addiction issues.
These Y.O. Court graduates have completed an 18-month program. During this time, they have secured employment as well as reunited with their estranged families. They have obtained their GED/diploma’s, completed drug counseling, educational classes and maintain their commitment to their sobriety to become productive members of the Las Vegas community.
Parking is located across the street at the City Hall parking garage at 500 S. Main Street, and parking validation will be available at the entrance of Council Chambers on the second floor.