LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be making ramp and lane restrictions along Interstate 15 in Las Vegas starting at 9 p.m., February 9, including:
*The Spring Mountain Road east and west bound on ramps to Interstate 15 north bound will be closed from 9 p.m., February 9 until 6 a.m., February 10, and again from 9 p.m., February 10 until 6 a.m., February 11.
*The right lane along Interstate 15 north bound at Spring Mountain Road will be closed 24/7 from 9 p.m., February 9 until 6 a.m., March 16.
*The right lane along Interstate 15 north bound at Flamingo Road will be closed 24/7 from 9 p.m., February 9 until 6 a.m., March 30.
The closures are needed for re-striping and sign installation work as part of Project Neon–a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.
Drivers should always use caution while traveling through any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366). NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.