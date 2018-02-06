File photo of an auction. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County’s first government surplus auction of 2017 will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 24, at 4320 Stephanie Street, off Flamingo Road near Dog Fancier’s Park.

The auctions, held three times a year, feature items used or acquired by area police and government agencies including cars, trucks, computers, office equipment, electronics and other lost and found items from McCarran International Airport. The County contracts with TNT Auction to manage the sales. Catalogs listing cars and miscellaneous items being sold are posted on TNT’s website at http://www.tntauction.com and get updated regularly as the date of the sale approaches.

A three-day, preview and pre-registration period will be on Wednesday, February 21, through Friday, February 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone planning to participate in the live auction to bid on vehicles or miscellaneous items must register as a bidder on site at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the auction grounds. To become a registered bidder, participants need to present a valid ID. There is no cost to register.

“Our auctions are very popular with the public,” said David Johnson, Manager of the County’s Automotive Services Division, which oversees the sales. “The preview period is a great opportunity to pre-register as a bidder, and check out many of the items that will be sold. We’ll even let you sit in the vehicles and start them up, which is something we can’t do on auction day.” Upon winning a bid on auction day, payment is due in the form cash, cashier’s checks, credit cards, debit cards, traveler’s checks or money orders. YouTube videos in English and Spanish are posted on the County’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov to walk interested participants through the process,” added Johnson.

Miscellaneous items are sold during a live, separate auction that is conducted at the same time as the vehicle auction. An exception for on-site registration is if you plan to participate in the online portion of the vehicle auction, which is conducted at the same time as the on-site vehicle auction. Anyone who plans to bid for vehicles online must register in advance of the sale online through TNT’s website. If you register online for the vehicle auction, you must bid online. Auctions also will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, and Saturday, November 17, at the same Stephanie Street location, near Dog Fancier’s Park. In 2017 the auctions raised $6.7 million for participating governmental entities, including $2.6 million for Clark County agencies. Each auction drew an average of 1,847 bidders.