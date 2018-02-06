LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In some ways they’re the people who police the police. The Citizen Review Board is looking for qualified applicants from diverse backgrounds to objectively review citizen complaints and Internal Affairs Investigations filed against Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department peace officers and corrections officers.

The deadline for the 2018 application period has been extended to Wednesday, February 28, 2018. Applications may be printed from the Citizen Review Board website at http://www.citizenreviewboard.com. Applicants must have e-mail and internet access.

The Citizen Review Board has 25 members and fills vacancies throughout the year as they happen. Membership is voluntary and unpaid, and terms are for three years. Appointments to the Board are made by the City and County Fiscal Affairs Committee members.

To be eligible, applicants must be residents of unincorporated Clark County or the city of Las Vegas, cannot have any felony convictions, cannot be an elected official, cannot be a present or former Metro police officer or corrections officer, or the spouse, sibling or parent of a Metro peace officer. Applicants do not necessarily need to possess any police or investigative skills but must be objective in their work on the board.

Potential members must have a flexible schedule. All members who are selected must complete approximately 45 hours of mandatory training including an eight hour police ride along, attending and completing the Citizen Police Academy, a jail work along, orientation training and all annual training sessions. Members of the Citizen Review Board hear cases on a rotating basis. Panels consisting of five members are convened over six-month periods of time to hear cases. After six months, a new panel of five members is selected to hear the next rotation of cases. Panel members are randomly selected and may serve on anywhere from one to three panels during their term. Panel meetings are during the normal business hours once or twice a month and last about three hours.