LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Monday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt announced a grant opportunity for Nevada agencies and non-profit organizations to apply for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Provider (SASP) grants.
The grants are funded by the federal government through the Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women. The Office of the Nevada Attorney General administers these grants to local, regional statewide programs providing victim-centered intervention through non-profit service providers, law enforcement, prosecution and courts. These programs serve to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable for their crimes of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking in Nevada.
“As a part of my efforts to take a victim-centered approach to justice, my office is providing local non-profit service providers, prosecutors, law enforcement and judicial partners with another opportunity to support our victims and survivors,” said Laxalt. “My office will continue to provide opportunities for other agencies and individuals to advocate for and protect victims of crime,” Laxalt added.
Agencies interested in applying for funding must submit a completed application by Monday, April 2, 2018 by 5 p.m.
For a copy of the solicitation and application packet or for more information, visit http://ag.nv.gov/grants/grants/ or contact Grants Manager, Debbie Tanaka, at DTanaka@ag.nv.gov.