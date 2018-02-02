WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – On Thursday, Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District released the following statement to commemorate National African American History Month.
“This National African American History Month we must recommit our effort to help bridge our divides, dig deeper into our history books, and root out discrimination. As Dr. King said on the day preceding his death, ‘Nothing would be more tragic than to stop at this point in Memphis.’ Currently, it feels as if our nation is in the midst of another ‘Memphis’ moment because of the rise in hatred and xenophobia. In the spirit of Dr. King, we must work to meet hatred with understanding; violence with peace; and discrimination with equality,” said Titus.
“This month please join me at events around the valley and take the time to celebrate longtime community leaders like Anna and the late Bob Bailey, Ruby Duncan, Senator Joe Neal, and others who are the Civil Rights heroes of Southern Nevada. If we can see further, it’s because we stand on their shoulders. Let us always champion their spirit, their courage, and their fortitude,” Titus added.
“In a nation where the full value of freedom, citizenship, and suffrage is not afforded to all, inaction is not an option. If we stand united, no barrier will hold us back nor will any oppressor silence us,” she concluded.