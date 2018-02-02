LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for more “cone zones” which means more delays, and alternate routes.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the U.S. Highway 95 north bound to Interstate 15 north bound ramp connector nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., beginning the evening of February 5 (mon) until the morning of February 9 (fri) in downtown Las Vegas.

The full closure is needed for a $4.2 million, 6-mile-long slope stabilization and rip-rap replacement upgrade to Interstate 15 between U.S. Highway 95 and Craig Road in North Las Vegas. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor for the 160-working-day project.

Drivers should always use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT has even more work, as it will close south bound U.S. Highway 95 between Decatur Boulevard and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange from 11 p.m., February 5, until 5 a.m., February 6, in downtown Las Vegas.

This temporary closure is needed for construction of a carpool flyover ramp as part of Project Neon–a nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground in 2016.

As always, motorist should use caution while travelling through the work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes, if possible. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).