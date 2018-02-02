GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The agency responsible for promoting Las Vegas says 311,000 people are expected to visit the destination during Super Bowl weekend.

Data released Friday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority show that’s an increase of 2,000 visitors compared to last year.

The New England Patriots are the favorite once again in this city’s sports books to win the Super Bowl Sunday in Minneapolis.

Sports book operators are predicting this year’s game will set new betting records, continuing a trend that saw last year’s game take in a record $138.5 million in legal bets.

The tourism agency says the Super Bowl is worth an estimated $410.1 million to Las Vegas.

Ninety-one percent of the destination’s nearly 149,000 rooms are expected to be booked for the weekend.

