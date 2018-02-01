GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
LAS VEGAS - MARCH 24: A general view of the Fabulous Las Vegas sign on Las Vegas Boulevard on March 24, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)Solar energy will be used to light up this famous sign at night. (Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioners and representatives from American Heart Association will turn the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign red at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 2, for National Wear Red Day, the kickoff for the American Heart Association’s American Heart Month.

The officials will turn on red light bulbs installed on the world-famous Welcome sign during a brief ceremony in front of the sign. The sign is on Las Vegas Boulevard just south of Russell Road. The light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign.

