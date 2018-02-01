GEORGE NOORY IN LAS VEGAS: Get tickets now -- be there June 9!
Filed Under:drug-related killing, fatal shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, West Sahara Avenue
Blue flashing sirens of police car; Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man who police detectives say was looking to buy drugs was shot and killed during an altercation at a Las Vegas apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the complex on the 8400 block of West Sahara Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators said the man arrived at the complex to buy drugs before getting involved in a physical altercation with the suspect.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.

The suspect fled the area on foot. He’s described as a dark-skinned man, approximately 5’11” tall with a thin build and a fade-style haircut. He was last seen wearing a letterman jacket, dark pants and a backpack.

Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen