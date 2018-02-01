LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man who police detectives say was looking to buy drugs was shot and killed during an altercation at a Las Vegas apartment complex Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The shooting happened at the complex on the 8400 block of West Sahara Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators said the man arrived at the complex to buy drugs before getting involved in a physical altercation with the suspect.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
The suspect fled the area on foot. He’s described as a dark-skinned man, approximately 5’11” tall with a thin build and a fade-style haircut. He was last seen wearing a letterman jacket, dark pants and a backpack.
Anyone with information about the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.