Dilon Hess, Seth Meeks, Shylah Rosa; photos courtesy LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they have arrested six suspects in connection with 14 crimes.

Police on Wednesday said the crimes took place Jan. 15-23 in the northwest Las Vegas valley. They included robberies, home invasions, kidnappings, carjackings and burglaries.

Police identified the suspects as 33-year-old Lee Estrada, 25-year-old Dilon Hess, 22-year-old Cierra Cipriani, 20-year-old Shyla Rosa, 19-year-old Seth Meeks and 19-year-old Alexis Haslinger.

All but Rosa and Meeks remain at the Clark County Detention Center. Their records do not list attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Police say Hess was arrested Jan. 23 after he rammed an unmarked police vehicle at a gas station. They say Hess and two other suspects fled on foot but were later arrested.

Authorities say they are still trying to identify other suspects.

cipriani estrada hess Police Arrest 6 Suspects in Vegas Area Crime Spree

Cierra Cipriani, Lee Estrada, Alexis Haslinger; photos courtesy LVMPD

