LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) on Thursday, broke ground on a $78 million widening and upgrade to a six-mile-long stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads in northwest Las Vegas. Las Vegas paving is the general contractor under a low bid construction contract is valued at $64.6 million.

“This project will relieve congestion, improve efficiency and enhance safety in fast growing northwest Las Vegas, while providing capacity for future growth and development,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. “Currently, more than 52,000 cars daily travel through this corridor, however, traffic is expected to more than double over the next two decades,” Malfabon said.

The project calls for expanding the highway from four to six lanes from Durango Drive to Kyle Canyon Road, constructing Elkhorn road carpool access ramps and building a diverging diamond interchange at Kyle Canyon Road that will feature a pole-mounted, electrically powered and self-contained wrong way driver alert sign. Wrong-way detection signs have been proven to reduce wrong-way events by 38 percent, according to the Texas Transportation Institute. There were 279 wrong-way driver crashes on Nevada’s overall freeway system from 2005 to 2015, resulting in 41 fatalities and 125 injuries.

Other enhancements entail placing decorative rock, erecting signage and lighting, and installing Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and nearly nine miles of barrier rail. Additionally, the project will place 11,200 feet of concrete box storm drainage and 400 feet of open channel between the Centennial Bowl and Grand Teton Drive for the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

The improvements will require moving enough dirt to fill 304 Olympic-sized swimming pools, placing enough concrete to pave 2,000 driveways, and using enough steel to build 100 Sherman tanks. The project is being underwritten by a combination of federal ($42.4 million), state ($2.2 million) and local ($33.4 million) funds. Construction will finish in the fall of 2019.

“This project helps create a reliable transportation network that enhances cultural and economic access in the northwest valley,” said Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown, who represents District C. “It establishes a new visual gateway corridor into Mt. Charleston,” Brown said.

Motorists should always use caution while traveling through the work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate detour routes if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.