LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Are you planning on attending a party where they’ll be showing Sunday’s big game? Then you should plan ahead for a safe ride home Sunday night. But if your designated driver calls an audible, then AAA (Triple-A) will offer its free Tipsy Tow service to ensure that drunk drivers stay on the sidelines.
“If your big game party plans include alcohol, then you should also plan ahead for a safe ride home,” said Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA Nevada. “But if those plans fall through, AAA can provide a ‘Hail Mary’ and tow your car home for free,” Blasky said.
AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, and will run through 6 a.m. Monday, February 5. Drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant managers should:
*Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357)
*State that they need a “Tipsy Tow.”
*Provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.
You don’t need to be a AAA Member to qualify for the ‘Tipsy Tow’ program. AAA will provide free 10 miles of towing for a driver, one passenger and their vehicle. Any additional miles are subject to standard towing rate. Tipsy Tow does not take reservations.
The service does not include roadside assistance. AAA challenges drivers to pledge to drive drug and alcohol free. AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost a driver more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.
AAA Nevada offers a wide array of automotive, travel, insurance, DMV, financial services and consumer discounts to its members. AAA has been a leader and advocate for the safety and security of all travelers since it was founded more than 117 years ago.