LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, is holding a public information meeting about the planned I-15/Tropicana Avenue interchange reconstruction, along with proposed High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) ramps for Harmon and Hacienda Avenues. The meeting will be done open house style with displays, maps and project staff.
The meeting is Tuesday evening from 4-7 p.m., with a presentation beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief question and answer period.
It will be held at the Clark County Development Services Center, located at 4701 W. Russell Road in Las Vegas.
NDOT said the Tropicana overpass bridge currently lacks sufficient clearance over Interstate 15, and there is also not enough width for future I-15 expansions. Congestion will only get worse as traffic demands increase resulting in more delays. The proposed improvements will alleviate congestion, improve mobility and enhance efficiency.
The public is invited, and comments may be submitted for the public record in writing at the meeting or verbally to a court reporter who will be present at the meeting. Written or emailed comments will be accepted through 5 p.m., Friday, February 16, 2018. You can send the comments to Jeff Lerud, Project Manager, 123 E. Washington Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89101, or call 702-671-8865, or email JLerud@dot.nv.gov.
If you need special accomadations for Tuesday night’s meeting, or any NDOT public hearing, contact Julie Maxey, NDOT, jmaxey@dot.state.nv.us or call 775-888-7171.