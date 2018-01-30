Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a man suspected of attempting to pass off a counterfeit bill at a Las Vegas casino was injured after jumping off an overpass.

Security at the Aria Resort and Casino notified Las Vegas police of the man early Tuesday morning.

Police Lt. David Gordon says the man led officers on a foot chase after they had attempted to talk with him.

Gordon says officers pursued the man to the Harmon Avenue overpass above Interstate 15. The man jumped off the side and landed in a rocky area about 15 feet (6 meters) below.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital, and his condition was unknown.

