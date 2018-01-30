Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:Clark County, Homeland Security Commission, Las Vegas, Nevada, Nevada Division of Emergency Management Chief Caleb Cage, Nevada Gaming Control Board, Reno, safety plan, Security, Strip casinos, Washoe County
Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS – Four months after the massacre in Las Vegas, state officials have created a task force to spur oversight of casino emergency response throughout Nevada.

Nevada Division of Emergency Management Chief Caleb Cage told the state’s Homeland Security Commission on Monday that the task force will conduct its first meeting next week.

State officials recognize they’ve been deficient in developing an aggressive plan to guard against deadly attacks like the one on the Las Vegas Strip Oct. 1.

The newspaper reported last month state officials have been lax in forcing casinos to comply with a 2003 law that requires resorts to file the emergency plans.

The eight-member task force includes a Nevada Gaming Control Board official, casino security executives from Las Vegas and Reno and the Clark and Washoe county emergency managers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen