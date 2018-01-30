Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada gambling regulators are investigating the sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board announced the investigation in a statement Tuesday.

The board says it opened the probe after completing a review, but it did not provide any details. Board chairwoman Becky Harris declined to comment.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that a number of women said they were harassed or assaulted by Wynn. One case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

Gambling regulators in Massachusetts, where Wynn’s company is building a casino, are also looking into the allegations.

In addition, the China arm of Wynn’s casino empire has said it will comply with Macau regulators as they seek more information.

