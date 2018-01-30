LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’re driving over a bridge in Nevada, or your car stalls on a bridge, fret not.
The Nevada Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) bridges were recently ranked the nation’s best for the fifth consecutive year. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) released an analysis of the country’s bridges, based upon the U.S. Department of Transportation’s bridge inventory data. It shows that only 1.6 percent of Nevada’s nearly 2,000 public bridges are structurally deficient, earning it the top ranking nation wide. That compares to the 9 percent national average.
“We utilize federal and state transportation funding to make important enhancements to keep Nevada bridges the nation’s best, and, most importantly, to keep Nevada motorists safe on our bridges,” said NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon. “Keeping everyone safe and connected on Nevada’s roads is our primary focus,” Malfabon said.
The term structurally deficient describes a bridge in need of some rehabilitation or potential replacement. It doesn’t necessarily mean it’s unsafe or dangerous. Rather, these bridges are due for corrective measures; a vehicle weight restriction may be posted as well.
“Federal investment in Nevada has supported $672.3 million for capital improvements on 184 bridges between 2005 and 2014, with at least 30 undergoing major reconstruction,” said NDOT spokeperson Tony Illia.
NDOT inspects all bridges statewide, including city and county maintained structures, every two year, regardless of condition. However, bridges with extensive deterioration are inspected more often. Following large-scale flooding across northwestern Nevada in 2017, NDOT commissioned additional underwater inspections of impacted bridges, finding no imminent safety concerns.