Belongings are scattered and left behind at the site of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The name of a man identified in court documents as a person of interest in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history was publicly revealed because of a court error.

Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish said Tuesday that her staff failed to black out the name in nearly 300 pages of documents released to news organizations including The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

After the error was recognized, lawyers for the two news organizations were told to return the documents.

The AP attorney returned the documents, but the other lawyer had already transmitted the documents and the Review-Journal published Douglas Haig’s name online.

Cadish later ordered the full document not be published without redactions, but she acknowledged she couldn’t order the newspaper to retract the name.

Haig told Newsweek he was questioned by agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after the Oct. 1 shooting. He said he has no ties to Stephen Paddock. Haig spoke to Newsweek days after the mass shooting but the interview wasn’t published until Tuesday.

Records show Haig owns Specialized Military Ammunition, LLC. The company’s website says it sold tracer and incendiary ammunition but is now “closed indefinitely.”

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press in October Paddock bought 1,000 rounds of tracer ammunition from a private seller he met at a Phoenix gun show. The official spoke anonymously because they weren’t authorized to disclose case information.

Attempts to reach Haig at his Arizona home and by phone were unsuccessful.