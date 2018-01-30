By Heather Carroll-Landon

Are you creative and looking for a place to practice and improve your skills? Or, do you want to learn how to be more creative, learning new mediums? No matter where your artistic and crafty skill level is at, there are plenty of locations in the Las Vegas valley area where you can learn new techniques and bring home a work of art.

Bead Jungle

1590 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway

Henderson, NV 89012

(702) 432-2323

www.beadjungle.com

For more than a decade, Bead Jungle offers classes for beginners to advanced, and everyone in between. Bead Jungle teaches classes showcasing the art of jewelry making. Whether you want to make jewelry to sell or just want to put together some gifts, these classes will teach you everything you need to know.

Design & Dine

7250 S. Durango Drive, Suite 120

Las Vegas, NV 89113

(702) 327-7325

www.paintlv.com

Enjoy a stress-free setting, where you can not only create a masterpiece, but be entertained at the same time. Instructors will take you step-by-step helping you create a painting you can take home with you. Menu items include gourmet vegetarian options and drinks from wine to beer. The combination of food wine and painting, makes a night out at Design & Dine one to remember.

The Bubble Gum Gallery

1800 Industrial Road

Las Vegas, NV 89102

(702) 806-0930

www.facebook.com/thebubblegumgallery

The Bubble Gum Gallery offers everything from private paint lessons to art classes. Each class teaches participants how to create a unique work of art. All of their classes are posted on their Facebook page. Make sure to sign up in advance, as many classes sell out fast.

Boulder City Art Center

801 Adams Blvd.

Boulder City, NV 89005

(702) 589-9609

www.bcnv.org/ArtCenter

Located just outside of Vegas, you will find the small town of Boulder City. The parks and recreation department offers classes at the local Recreation/Art Center. Classes are available for both youths and adults, including glass and clay workshops, as well as fine art and pottery classes. Other classes available at the Art Center include soy candle making and wire wrapping workshops.

The King Art Studio

2016 W. Sunset Road, Suite 100

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 522-1900

www.thekindartystudio.com

Let your inner artist shine at the Kind Art Studio. There you can learn how to unleash your creative energy via various forms of visual arts, including painting, drawing and graphic arts. The King Art Studio is the place to go to try new mediums and to push your talent to the limit.

