WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXNT) – On Monday Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s First Congressional District released the following statement after announcing that she will honor the victims of the 1 October tragedy in Las Vegas by leaving her guest seat empty at the State of the Union and demanding action to prevent gun violence.

“Nearly four months have passed since 1 October, and the GOP’s only reaction in the U.S. House was passing concealed carry reciprocity, one of the NRA’s top legislative priorities. If Republicans need evidence for gun violence prevention reforms, they should come to my district and see the 58 white crosses that commemorate the lives lost. My guest seat is for the mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, grand parents, teachers, students, entrepreneurs, law enforcement, and others who didn’t make it home that night. It is for the hundreds who were injured and the countless members of the community who responded with empathy and love. This open seat serves to fill a void and remind my colleagues that doing nothing to prevent future tragedies must not be an option,” said Titus.