Las Vegas Metro Police Badge , on October 02, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Doug Kranz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

MOAPA, Nev. (AP) — Police are looking for a gunman after a clerk was shot and wounded at a convenience store in a rural town off Interstate 15 in southern Nevada.

Las Vegas police Officer Jacinto Rivera says the 29-year-old employee was being treated for an arm wound that was not believed to be life-threatening after the shooting about 12:30 a.m. Monday at the service station in Moapa.

Rivera says security video shows the clerk was in a car wash bay when a man in his 20s driving a blue SUV asked for directions to a nearby grocery store and fired a shot when the clerk said the store was closed.

Las Vegas police cover most of Clark County, including Moapa, about 50 miles northeast of the city.

