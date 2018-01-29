Police say four men were arrested, including one who remains jailed on multiple felony animal torture and staging fights charges, after authorities found an apparent cockfighting ring at a home in northeast Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say four men were arrested, including one who remains jailed on multiple felony animal torture and staging fights charges, after authorities found an apparent cockfighting ring at a home in northeast Las Vegas.

Officer Jacinto Rivera said Monday that officers seized 440 live roosters and 20 dead birds when they arrested 43-year-old Pablo Castellanos on Sunday morning.
Rivera says more than 50 people scattered when officers arrived at the home about 10:30 a.m.

Castellanos was being held at the Clark County jail on $62,000 bail pending an initial court appearance Tuesday. He is expected to have a lawyer appointed to represent him at that time.

Rivera says 46-year-old Angel Alcala-Sanchez Sr., 18-year-old Angel Alcala-Sanchez Jr. and 52-year-old Erasmo Fallad also were arrested on one charge each.

