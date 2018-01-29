Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Filed Under:alan stock, Donald Trump, kxnt, Las Vegas, Mi Casa, Michael Castner, Silverton Casino Hotel, state of the union

 

State of the Union Watch Party

When: Tues., Jan. 30, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Mi Casa Grill Cantina at Silverton Casino Hotel ; 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas
Admission: Free! 

Join KXNT’s Alan Stock and Michael Castner in front of Mi Casa Grill Cantina at Silverton Casino Hotel as we all watch and analyze Pres. Donald Trump’s first official State of the Union address to the nation Tuesday night.  In addition to complete coverage of the historic address, we’ll also be enjoying Mi Casa food and drink specials throughout the afternoon and evening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen