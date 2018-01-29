State of the Union Watch Party
When: Tues., Jan. 30, 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Where: Mi Casa Grill Cantina at Silverton Casino Hotel ; 3333 Blue Diamond Road, Las Vegas
Admission: Free!
Join KXNT’s Alan Stock and Michael Castner in front of Mi Casa Grill Cantina at Silverton Casino Hotel as we all watch and analyze Pres. Donald Trump’s first official State of the Union address to the nation Tuesday night. In addition to complete coverage of the historic address, we’ll also be enjoying Mi Casa food and drink specials throughout the afternoon and evening.