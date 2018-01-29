Boxers Canelo Alvarez (L) and Gennady Golovkin pose during their weigh-in at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on September 15, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez will challenge WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin for his titles at T-Mobile Arena on September 16 in Las Vegas. / AFP PHOTO / John GURZINSKI (Photo credit should read JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez will meet in a May 5 rematch with the middleweight title on the line once again, promoters said Monday.
Still to be announced is the location, though Las Vegas is considered the front runner for the fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend.
Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a controversial 12-round draw in September, after which both fighters said they wanted a rematch. It took promoters months to negotiate the terms for what is expected to be one of the biggest pay-per-view fights of the year.
The two fighters have only one loss between them, with Golovkin 37-0-1 with 33 knockouts and Alvarez 49-1-2 with 34 knockouts.