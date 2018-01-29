LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will do what’s called a flagging operation along U.S. Highway 93 between Interstate 15 and Apex Power Parkway in North Las Vegas, starting February 1. The flagging operation will happen 24/7 daily, safely guiding drivers through the construction zone, resulting in up to 15-minute travel delays. It will remain in place through June 2018.
The restrictions are needed for earthwork grading activities as part of the $58 million Interstate 15/Garnet Interchange project, located just north of Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas.
Plans call for upgrading the interchange built in 1963 as well as widening U.S. Highway 93 to two lanes in each direction for five miles from the Garnet Interchange to just north of Apex Power Parkway. Other work consists of reconstructing a frontage road along Apex Industrial Park with improved access points and enhanced intersections at Apex Great Basin Way, Apex Power Parkway and Grand Valley Parkway. The project will improve safety and enhance mobility for both Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 93.
Motorist should use caution while traveling through the work zone, or any cone zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.