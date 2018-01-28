Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s northeast side and are searching for a suspect.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m. Saturday near Washington Avenue.

They say the victim is a 41-year-old man whose name hasn’t been released.

Police say a member of the man’s family found him with multiple gunshot wounds in the side yard of his residence.

He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police say they don’t know of a motive or what led up to the shooting.

