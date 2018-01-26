LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man who killed his wife hours earlier was fatally shot by Las Vegas police after brandishing a weapon at officers in the city’s first officer involved shooting of 2018, authorities said.
Axell Vivas was shot multiple times after getting out of a car near Elcador Street and Fern Tree Court just before 2:45 a.m. Friday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The shooting ended a more than two hour search for Vivas following the murder of his wife at a home on the 11000 block of Giles Street earlier in the evening.
Police Capt. Chris Little said a 16-year-old called 911 and told officers that his stepfather shot and killed his mother at their home and fled the scene.
One of the couple’s two vehicles, a white 2005 Chrysler Sebring, was missing.
A few hours later, officers located the car and saw Vivas exit the vehicle with a gun in his right hand. Investigators said Vivas brandished the weapon at police, prompting the officers to fire several times at the suspect.
Vivas was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen and children ages 5, 6 and 9 were found unharmed in the home.