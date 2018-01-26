Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses with the Money Belt during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on August 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Governor Brian Sandoval on Friday announced the appointment of Dr. Robert McBeath to the Nevada Athletic Commission. McBeath will replace Dr. James Carpenter for the remainder of his term which ends October 31, 2019.

“As a physician who has experience in multiple medical specialties, Robert McBeath will provide a unique and necessary perspective to the Nevada Athletic Commission. His vast business experience will also be an asset to the commission,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “The safety of our athletes is a top priority and having a physician on the commission will ensure that health considerations are at the forefront of the regulatory and licensing process,” Sandoval said.

“I’m honored and thrilled to join the Nevada Athletic Commission. I want to thank Governor Sandoval for appointing me to this prestigious position and for giving me this opportunity to serve. As a longtime Nevadan, physician and avid sports fan, I appreciate the vital role this commission, its staff and members play in regulating some of the biggest sporting events we host in our state. I look forward to working with Commission Chairman Marnell, Executive Director Bennett and my fellow commissioners to make sure Nevada remains a world leader in this area and to protect and promote the integrity, health and safety of boxing, mixed martial arts and related sporting events happening in Nevada,” said Dr. Robert McBeath.

Dr. Robert McBeath is the President of the OptumCare and Chief Executive Officer of Southwest Medical Associates where he has also been a leader in innovation and technology. In 2014, Southwest Medial introduced a large-scale telemedicine program, providing virtual visits with providers from a computer or electronic device. In 2016, Medicine on the Move, a 45-foot long mobile medical center bringing care directly to neighborhoods, made its debut in southern Nevada. He opened Urology Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas in 1996 as a sole practitioner. Over the years, he built the practice into a group of 13 providers and 75 employees. At the same time, he also developed and managed several aligned healthcare businesses including a community wide lithotripter services company and Specialty Surgery Center. He obtained his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine and completed his urologic residency program at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center. He also holds a Master degree in Medical Management from the University of Southern California.