NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police say a 39-year-old man tried to rob a North Las Vegas casino cashier, but was captured on foot nearby.
North Las Vegas police Officer Aaron Patty says Michael David McDonald was unarmed but had about $7,400 he allegedly stole when he was caught about 4 p.m. Thursday outside Aliante Station casino.
Records showed that McDonald was being held at the Las Vegas city jail pending a court appearance on felony drug and robbery charges. He is expected to have a lawyer appointed to his case at that time.
Aliante Station is about 12 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip, where casinos have been hit by a rash of robberies in recent weeks.
Patty says McDonald is not believed to be a suspect in those cases.