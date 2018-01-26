Our Pet Pick this week is a 7-year-old poodle mix.
He came to the Nevada SPCA when his previous owners moved and could take him with them. While he is unsure of new people, once he gets to know you it’s smooth sailing from then on out. He has certainly won over the staff at the NSPCA.
He does get along with other dogs and is crate-trained.
If there are children in the home, it would be best that they be mature and have a gentle nature about them.
Bring any children and other dogs to a meet-and-greet with Pickle to make sure they all get along.
This cute guy is looking for a forever home and, hopefully you will be the one to provide it for him.
If you would like to contribute to the care and well being of Pickle and our other animals please click here to donate: https://www.razoo.com/organization/Nevadaspca