LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt announced the filing of a criminal complaint alleging criminal charges against 36 year old Richard James Mapp of Las Vegas, for the crime of kidnapping of a minor in the first degree, a category “A” felony, sex trafficking of a child under the age of 18 year of age, a category “A” felony, living from the earnings of a prostitute, a category “D” felony, and abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child, a category “B” felony. The alleged crimes were committed between September and November 2017. Mapp played football as a receiver for University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) in the early 2000s.

The complaint alleges that Mapp kidnapped a minor child in Nevada and transported her to California for the purpose of engaging her in prostitution. Mapp has been arraigned on these criminal charges in the Las Vegas Justice Court, and is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 5, 2018 in Las Vegas Justice Court Department 5.

“My office will always protect our human trafficking survivors by pursuing justice on their behalf,” said Laxalt. “Human trafficking continues to be a problem that plagues our communities, and is one my office will continue to combat on many fronts,” Laxalt added.

To report instances of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. The National Human Trafficking Resource Center is a national, toll-free hotline available to answer calls from anywhere in the country 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Individuals may also call the U.S. Department of Justice Hotline at 1-888-428-7581 or call the local authorities. For more information on human trafficking, the warning signs, and how you can help fight this epidemic, visit the Office of the Nevada Attorney General’s website.

The investigation of this case was a joint effort by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Unit is prosecuting this case.

In general, a criminal complaint contains allegations that a defendant has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.