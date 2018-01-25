BERLIN - AUGUST 29: Samples of the anabolic steroid Danabol DS, confiscated in a police bust earlier in the day, stand on display at police headquarters August 29, 2006 in Berlin, Germany. Police in the German states of Berlin, Lower Saxony and Brandenburg as well as in Poland searched a total of 45 residences and athletic studios and made 8 arrests in what appears to be a gang specialized in the illegal trade of anabolic steroids. Police said hundreds of people, mostly weightlifting enthusiasts in Germany, are thought to have to have bought steroids from the gang, who smuggled the substances into Germany from countries including Thailand, Poland and Russia. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)File photo of steroids (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)