BERLIN - AUGUST 29: Samples of the anabolic steroid Danabol DS, confiscated in a police bust earlier in the day, stand on display at police headquarters August 29, 2006 in Berlin, Germany. Police in the German states of Berlin, Lower Saxony and Brandenburg as well as in Poland searched a total of 45 residences and athletic studios and made 8 arrests in what appears to be a gang specialized in the illegal trade of anabolic steroids. Police said hundreds of people, mostly weightlifting enthusiasts in Germany, are thought to have to have bought steroids from the gang, who smuggled the substances into Germany from countries including Thailand, Poland and Russia. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)File photo of steroids (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

GREENBELT, MD (KXNT) – A federal grand jury Thursday indicted 32 year old George Sambuca a/k/a “Jack Yates,” a/k/a “Steven Thompson,” of Henderson, on charges related to a scheme to defraud customers by mislabeling drugs and distributing anabolic steroids. The indictment was returned on November 15, 2017, and unsealed upon the arrest of Sambuca.

The indictment was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Stephen M. Schenning; and Special Agent in Charge Mark S. McCormack of the Food and Drug Administration–Office of Criminal Investigations, Metro Washington Field Office.

According to the four-count indictment, Sambuca distributed the steroids, Testosterone, Nandrolone, Stanozolol, Oxandrolone, and Oxymetholone, all of which are Schedule III controlled substances. Sambuca mislabeled these drugs as “TEST SUSTANON 350 MG,” “DBOL 5 g” AND “sustanon 350MG/ML…100cc” and sent them from his home in Nevada to Maryland on two separate occasions, conducting his business under the name of “Dynasty Labs.”

Sambuca faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the two counts of Distribution of Anabolic Steroids and a maximum of 3 years imprisonment for each of the two counts of Introduction of Misbranded Drugs into Interstate Commerce with Intent to Defraud and Mislead. Dambuca had an initial appearance on January 19, 2018, in U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where he was arrested and ordered detained. An initial appearance has not yet been scheduled in Greenbelt, Maryland.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

Acting United States Attorney Stephen M. Schenning commended the FBI and the FDA-OCI for their work in the investigation. Mr. Schenning thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Hayes who is prosecuting the case.

