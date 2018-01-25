LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 44-year-old man who served prison time for manslaughter faces a misdemeanor battery charge in an attack involving entertainer Flavor Flav at a casino.
Officer Laura Meltzer said Thursday the rapper and reality television star, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was treated at a hospital for minor injuries after the late Tuesday incident at the South Point.
Meltzer says the alleged attacker, Ugandi Howard, was given a summons to appear March 6 in Las Vegas Justice Court.
Meltzer confirmed that Howard served prison time in Nevada for manslaughter and gang affiliation charges. Prison records show he was released in 2005.
Video aired by website TMZ shows a man punching Drayton amid slot machines on the casino floor.
An attempt to reach Howard by telephone was unsuccessful. It was not clear if he has a lawyer.