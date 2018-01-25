Jacky Rosen, Democratic candidate for Nevadas 3rd Congressional district, speaks to campaign volunteers at a campaign office in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 5 , 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In a press release from U.S. Senator Dean Heller’s office, the release talks about Chuck Schumer and Nevada Congresswoman Jacky Rosen.

The release said that Chuck Schumer is paying Jacky Rosen back for her blind loyalty after she voted to shut down the government last week by headlining a fundraiser for her campaign in Houston this Saturday. For as little as $5,000, attendees can help Schumer pay off his debt to the reckless congresswoman while learning about how disastrous her record has been for Nevada.

While campaigning for her next job, Heller said Congresswoman Rosen has spent her lone year in Congress neglecting the one she was elected to do. She has done whatever Schumer or Nancy Pelosi have asked of her, even if it came at the expense of her constituents.

She voted for the Schumer-led government shutdown a week ago, has supported potentially violent criminals over law enforcement, and has been caught parroting her liberal bosses’ lies.

She also voted against the historic tax reform bill, which has already begun delivering for Nevadans. Just this week, Wynn Resorts, Starbucks, Verizon, and JPMorgan Chase announced they will be increasing pay, giving bonuses, expanding benefits, and creating jobs. They joined other Nevada employers who have announced they will be investing their tax savings in their workers since the legislation was signed into law.

After spending the last year devoted to impressing her liberal bosses, the Senate Democrat leader has been pulling out all the stops to pay Rosen back what he owes lately. In addition to headlining this weekend’s fundraiser, Schumer also donated to her campaign late last month.

“Chuch Schumer isn’t wasting any time to pay off his debt to Jacky Rosen after she recklessly put kids and our national security at risk by voting to shut down the government last week,” Heller campaign spokesman Keith Schipper said. “Rosen has been blinded by partisan loyalty and repeatedly sold out Nevadans in her bid to win Schumer’s affection. Clearly her failer to do her job has impressed the New York Democrat,” Schipper said.