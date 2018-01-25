CBS Local — A group of scientists have released an ominous update to the symbolic Doomsday Clock. According to their calculations, the world’s countdown to an eventual apocalypse now stands at “two minutes to midnight.”

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists made the grim update on Jan. 25, moving the clock forward 30 seconds, the closest the theoretical countdown has been to doomsday in 65 years.

“The world is not only more dangerous now than it was a year ago; it is as threatening as it has been since World War II,” Bulletin officials Lawrence Krauss and Robert Rosner wrote in a Washington Post op-ed. “The Doomsday Clock is as close to midnight today as it was in 1953, when Cold War fears perhaps reached their highest levels.”

Time of the 2018 Doomsday Clock, as of today: It is 2 minutes to midnight. #turnbackthedoomsdayclock — BulletinOfTheAtomic (@BulletinAtomic) January 25, 2018

According to the group, the decision to push the Doomsday Clock to “11:58” was made because of the failure of world leaders to stop “looming threats of nuclear war and climate change.” Krauss and Rosner singled out the progress of North Korea’s nuclear weapons program as a key reason for the rising threat of world annihilation.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, whose board currently includes 15 Nobel Laureates, was founded by scientists working on the Manhattan Project in 1945. The group, who created the world’s first atomic bomb during World War II, originally used the Bulletin to document the world’s early work with nuclear weapons and as a platform to call for global disarmament.