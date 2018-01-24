Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info
Handguns are displayed at the Smith & Wesson booth at the 2018 National Shooting Sports Foundation's Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade (SHOT) Show at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The SHOT Show, the world's largest annual trade show for shooting, hunting and law enforcement professionals, runs through January 26 and is expected to feature about 1,600 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 60,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Chicago man’s protest of U.S. gun policy failed to draw supporters outside the firearms industry’s biggest annual trade show in Las Vegas.

Lee Goodman held a sign listing 11 deadly mass shootings and reading, “If not now, when?” as conventioneers streamed into the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show at the Sands Expo Center.

Goodman was joined by a woman he’d met on an airline flight for a walk down the Las Vegas Strip to the site last Oct. 1 of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Goodman wants a rewrite of the constitutional Second Amendment right to own guns, and says the firearms industry should stop opposing laws to curb gun violence.

SHOT Show is closed to the public. It features products from more than 1,700 companies and is expected to draw more than 60,000 visitors this week.

