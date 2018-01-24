HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Mayor Debra March and the members of the City Council will be presented with three proposed options for changes to city ward boundaries at the upcoming City Council Committee meeting on February 6 at 5:45 p.m. Henderson residents may express their opinion about the proposed new ward boundaries any time prior to the meeting through the online contact Henderson portal, in person at the City Clerk’s Office and during the Committee meeting, which will be held in Council Chambers at 240 S. Water Street.

Residents can review the proposed ward map changes at cityofhenderson.com and view the agenda and supporting materials for past and upcoming City Council meetings through the City Clerk’s webpage.

“I invite all Henderson residents to review the new ward boundaries that are being proposed and to offer their thoughts in person or by submitting a comment online,” said Mayor March. “All comments become part of the public record that we will consider when determining whether or not to adopt one of the new proposed ward boundary maps that will be presented on February 6,” Mayor March said.

The Henderson City Charter requires that ward boundaries be redrawn whenever the population in any ward exceeds the population in any other ward by more than five percent. The city demographer has determined that the populations in Ward II, Ward III and Ward IV exceed the population in Ward I by 8.4, 7.6 and 6.3 percent respectively.

“The Mayor and Council are being presented with three options for restoring the population balance so that all wards are in compliance with the requirements established by our Henderson City Charter,” explained Henderson City Clerk Sabrina Mercandante. “All of the ward boundary changes being proposed meet the provisions that govern this process and changes must be adopted by July 31 of this year,” Mercandante said.

Mayor and Council can take action at the meeting to accept one of the the three proposed new ward boundary options or ask the City Clerk to present additional options at a future meeting, so long as they adopt changes to the ward boundaries prior to the July 31, 2018 deadline. Changes must be made six months prior to the deadline for a candidate to file a declaration of candidacy and no election district boundary can be changed in the year of a city general election, which is scheduled to take place in Henderson in April 2019.