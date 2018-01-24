HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – In recognition of February as National Black History Month, the City of Henderson is hosting Heart & Soul: A Celebration of Gospel and Black History from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 Water Street. Admission is free.
The festival of music, dance and song brings people together to celebrate the joy and freedom of the human spirit. Entertainment features gospel musical performances by local church and community groups, including urban contemporary, modern contemporary and Southern traditional. The festival also includes cultural dance performances and a variety of food and merchandise vendors.
The City of Henderson is neutral on matters of religion and does not endorse any religion or religious viewpoint by way of its hosting of this event.
For additional information, visit cityofhenderson.com or call 702-267-2171.