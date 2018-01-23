Supporters of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) groups hold a huge rainbow banner as they march at the University of the Philippines (UP) campus in Manila on June 28, 2012, demanding LGBT-friendly student policies. The march called for the need for policies that will combat discrimination against students based on sexual orientation and gender identity and expression. AFP PHOTO / NOEL CELIS (Photo credit should read NOEL CELIS/AFP/GettyImages)File photo of an LGBT rally. (credit: NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) Board of School Trustees will hold a special meeting Monday to hear the results of public input gathered in December on the possible development of policies and regulations regarding gender diverse students. CCSD staff is asking for direction on possible development of guidelines or regulation.

At the meeting, to be held in the Valley High School Theater at 6 p.m., trustees will receive and review input that was collected during a series of five public meetings in December as well as through an online survey that was open for more than five weeks.

Trustees will have a discussion about whether to direct CCSD staff to move forward with written guidelines and/or a policy. Any potential written guidance would come back to the Board of School Trustees for approval. The district currently has no written guidelines regarding transgender students.

Trustees will then take public comment on the item. Ninety minutes will be allocated for public comment, and each speaker will have one minute for their comments. Speakers will be randomly drawn from a list of people interested in speaking.

Potential speakers can sign up to be put in the drawing by calling the Board of School Trustees office at 702-799-0257 before noon on January 29 or by indicating they are interested in speaking when arriving at the meeting on January 29.

Last December, more than 1,100 people attended public meetings on this topic and more than 2,000 responses were received via an online survey.

The public was aksed to give input on recommendations of a Gender Diverse Working Group, made up of more than 40 members, including parents, community members and CCSD staff. The group met for more than 13 hours over the course of two months in 2017 to develop recommendations on what CCSD might implement.

The majority of the members of the working group recommended a written policy and/or guidelines regarding topics including bathroom and locker room use, student records in case of a name change, clarification on dress code and more.

Fore those who are unable to attend the meeting, it will be webcast on ccsd.net via Vegas PBS.

To learn more about the Clark County School District, visit ccsd.net.